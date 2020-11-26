Sylva, Sanwo-Olu Upbeat about 8,400MT Techno Oil’s LPG Terminal

By Peter Uzoho

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, have said the newly-inaugurated 8,400 metric tonnes Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal built by Techno Oil Limited in Lagos State will significantly contribute to deepening the domestic utilization of LPG in the country.

The multi-billion naira facility sited in Apapa, Lagos, which was described by the company as the largest and safest LPG terminal in West Africa, was recently inaugurated by the minister in company of the Lagos governor and other industry stakeholders.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Dr Musa Zagi, said such kind of project was important and necessary in deepening the usage of domestic gas in the country.

“It gives me a great pleasure to be the guest of honour to formally commission the impressive 8,400 metric tonnes terminal built by Techno Oil at this auspicious event.

“So this kind of project is therefore very important and necessary at this time because the lack of utilisation of this gas resources that our nation is blessed with is because of the lack of infrastructure and facilities such as this. With this, I think we are opening a new phase as a country and as a nation in trying to diversify our economy,” Sylva said.

He said with the Techno Oil’s LPG cylinder manufacturing plant of over five million per annum inaugurated last year by the vice president and this 8,400 metric tonnes of automated terminal, the company was no doubt set out to provide end-to-end solution in the domestic LPG industry.

“The commissioning of this facility is definitely a good contribution to the aspirations mentioned above, in addition to environmental protection, job and wealth creation by reducing de-forestation and greenhouse emissions and promoting domestic gas value chain development,” Sylva added.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu, who was also represented at the event by the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, congratulated Techno Oil on the commitment it had demonstrated in investing in the Nigerian gas sector and in the state.

He said the terminal was expected to contribute significantly to the growth and expansion of LPG distribution and use in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“First was the commissioning of its LPG cylinder manufacturing plant in June 2019 and today, the commissioning of its 8,400-ton capacity LPG Coastal Storage Terminal. This Terminal is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and expansion of LPG distribution and use in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“Developments such as this will help to promote and deepen domestic LPG utilisation across the state, consequently reducing the state’s carbon footprint and ultimately benefiting the people of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Chairman of Techno Oil Limited, Prof. Anya O. Anya, stressed that the investment in the facility showed Techno Oil’s effort at bridging the infrastructural gap hindering the penetration and adoption of LPG in Nigeria.

On her part, the Group Managing Director of Techno Oil, Mrs Nkechi Obi, who thanked the minister and the governor for remaining the company’s valued partners, explained that the construction of the 8,400mt LPG terminal commenced in November 2016.

She described the project as the company’s humble contribution at bridging infrastructural gap hindering LPG adoption in Nigeria.

“It is also our own contribution towards promoting and contributing to the LPG value chain and creating a clean, safe and healthier environment.

“However, we are happy to announce that we are good to go and that Nigeria can showcase this terminal as the largest and safest of this type in the West African sub region,” Obi said.

“We remain thankful to the Lagos state government for being a worthy host by providing the much appreciated conducive environment for our business to thrive,” Obi said.

According to her, “This is yet another of our numerous project that is been hosted in Lagos. Sir, we thank you from the bottom of our heart. Last year, our 5million annual cylinder plant was commissioned by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo”.