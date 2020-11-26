Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment, Despite COVID-19

The Tetra Pak 2020 Sustainability Report, which was released recently, focused on the several ways the company worked to protect food, people and futures in the past year, despite the global effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s report, which is an annual tradition since 1999, focused on food, people and futures, amid a global pandemic, while the world’s focus on planet and the environment is being challenged.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, working closely with customers and suppliers to provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products in more than 160 countries, including Nigeria.

Analysing the report during a webinar, the Managing Director, Tetra Pak Nigeria, Aruna Oshiokamele, said: “The pandemic has changed how we live and work, giving even deeper meaning to our promise to protect what’s good. Now more than ever, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect food, protect people and protect the future of the planet.”

Tetra Pak West Africa is focused on leading with low carbon circular economy solutions, focusing on increasing the use of responsibly sourced renewable materials, reducing the water and energy usage of equipment, and increasing capacity to recycle used beverage cartons.

According to Oshiokamele “In West Africa plan, our annual school recycling project reaching over 10,000 children was a huge success last year and we plan to double this number next year and that aims to raise awareness on the importance of having a clean environment and encourage recycling. There are several other initiatives at different stages of finalisation and we will be able to report on the implementation progress during our next report.

“At Tetra Pak, our approach to sustainability encompasses our entire value chain – including the environmental, social and economic challenges we face. From our School Feeding Programmes to our circular economy commitments, to our Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, we constantly strive towards safeguarding our own employees and supporting communities where we operate, and protecting the future of our planet and the long-term success of our customers.”

Tetra Pak’s approach to sustainability encompasses the entire value chain-including environmental, social, and economic challenges.