Oyetola, Aregbesola Feud: Oyinlola Urges Calm

Osun APC caucus in N’Assembly cancels public lecture

By Yinka Kolawole

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has called for calm in the state following the tension generated by reports that ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola plans to hold a political programme parallel to the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second anniversary celebrations on Friday, November 27, 2020.

This is coming as the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the National Assembly has decided to call off their public lecture planned to hold on Friday, November 27 (tomorrow), 2020 following the dust the event has raised.

Oyinlola, in a statement issued yesterday said he noted Aregbesola’s explanation that he was coming to the state to engage with the people on the EndSARS crisis as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, advised that the interior minister could do that on another day.

“It is necessary that I put my own experience on record. I took over from Chief Bisi Akande in May 2003 and, I can say that throughout my almost eight years in government, and despite our political differences, Akande never gave me any problem. It is common knowledge that Aregbesola took over from me, and, despite the circumstances of his coming to that office, I did not do anything to undermine his authority throughout his eight years in government. That is the spirit with which I appeal that the Interior Minister (Aregbesola) avoid doing anything that will suggest a plan to make the state ungovernable for Mr. Oyetola.

“As a former governor of that state, I plead that we give peace a chance. The state has witnessed enough unnecessary crises in recent weeks coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended people’s economy and general wellbeing. Our people are suffering; they deserve a respite from all forms of crises as they struggle to make ends meet,” Oyinlola explained.

The APC caucus had also scheduled a public lecture as their own form of contribution to the two years’ celebration of the Oyetola’s administration in the state, just as it sponsored a football match as part of the activities marking the first year of the governor in office without acrimony.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the caucus with five members physically present – Senator Ajibola Basiru, Senator Adelere Oriolowo, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, Hon. LB Ayeni and Hon. Lekan Afolabi.

Although the legislators viewed their contribution from a broader perspective hoping to make it an epoch-making occasion to boost the morale of its members and the progressives’ family in the state, the effort was misinterpreted and misconstrued to be an affront to the governor.

The legislators had earlier agreed to the topic of the lecture as “Ten years of uninterrupted progressive government in Osun.”