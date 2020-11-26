NCS to Honour Contributors to ICT Development

By Nosa Alekhuogie

The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body of all information technology (IT) professionals and interest groups, has concluded arrangement to recognise Nigerians who have contributed to the development of the IT sector during its 2020 National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA), slated to hold today at the MUSON Centre in Lagos.

According to NCS President, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, “In line with the advocacy efforts of NCS to achieve sustainable development, and promoting digital economy in Nigeria through IT, NCS promotes excellence and significant impact, and will be celebrating the champions who are using technology to change society for good.”

Annually the NCS recognises, celebrates and rewards outstanding excellence and exceptional contributions in the IT field through the unique national platform NITMA provides. Its focus as a society is progress for the sector in particular and for the nation as a whole.

“As the acknowledged professional