Minister Approves Waiver for Signage Businesses in FCT

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has approved waiver on signage for business interests within the territory.

He announced the concession at the official inauguration of bills’ distribution ceremony and roadshow organised by the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, said the decision became imperative following the economic downturn in the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of support for the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises that are needed to catalyse the growth and the development of FCT. We have granted waiver to enterprises that have their signage and billboard on their walls to enable them benefit from some of the concession of government for this period of COVID-19.

“It’s a gesture of government to ensure that non-monetary palliative of COVID-19 gets to everyone. It will enable the beneficiaries plough back the revenue that would have been paid to government into their businesses, ” he said.

He also called on the Area Councils to support DOAS effort towards revenue generation, noting that it will serve the interests of all and boost the internally generated revenue of FCT, shared among all tiers of government in the territory.

On his part, the DOAS Director, Babagana Adam, said although, the new policy has taken over 60 per cent of its revenue, businesses must be supported during the pandemic for them to thrive.

He also explained that the administration has extended waiver on mobile advertisement and large billboards on streets.

“We have given about 30 per cent discount for those with bigger billboards because for the period April, May and June, there was a total lockdown, so when we are billing for the big sign board (third-party), we have deducted a whole quarter. As for banks and other key institutions in Abuja, we have also given the 50per cent discount,” Adam said.