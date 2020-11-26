Lagos East: APC Seeks Police Probe of Forgery Claim against Gbadamosi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the Police to probe forgery and perjury claims against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the December 5 Lagos East senatorial by-election, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi.

The party, in a November 24, motion ex-parte application filed by its counsel Mr. Kayode Enitan (SAN) against first the defendant, the Inspector-General of Police (IG) and second defendant, Gbadamosi, sought five reliefs from the court.

They include: An order granting leave for the APC to apply for the issuance of a Writ of Mandamus to compel the IG “to discharge its public duty to investigate Gbadamosi for the allegations of forgery, perjury, fraud and failure to participate in the one-year mandatory National youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

“A declaration that the allegations against Gbadamosi as contained in its November 11 petition to the IG regarding Gbadamosi’s Form EC9 and CF001 submitted to the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), “are offences under Sections 465, 467 and 117 of the Criminal Code Act 2004 and the NYSC Act for which the 1st Defendant ought to investigate and prosecute the 2nd Defendant.

“A declaration that an order of mandamus ought to be issued in the peculiar circumstances of this suit against the 1st Defendant for the investigation and prosecution of the 2nd Defendant”

The APC supported its application with a November 24 affidavit sworn to by its Assistant Legal Adviser at its Lagos State office, Abimbola Ladigbolu.

Providing the basis for the application, Ladigbolu averred among others, that she knew “for a fact that unless this Court intervenes by granting the instant Application, the 1st Defendant will not investigate the contents of the petition dated November 11, 2020.