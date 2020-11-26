FCTA Urges PCN to Tackle Challenges of Drug Abuse

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has charged the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to collaborate with other relevant agencies and the private sector to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the society.

He gave the charge when a delegation from the council led by the Chairman of its Governing Council, Prof Ahmed Tijjani Mora paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

The minister described drug abuse as a huge challenge in Nigeria noting that a number of crimes and criminal activities can be attributed to it.

According to him, the multiplier effect of the control of drug abuse in Nigeria will be enormous.

He also pledged the collaboration of the FCTA with the PCN especially towards the activities of the council’s Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee

Speaking earlier, Prof Mora, commended the FCTA for its very robust approach to drug distribution within the territory.

Also present at the event were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola; Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu; the acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Mohammed Kawu; the Registrar of the PCN, Dr Elijah Mohammed and the acting General Manager, FCT Hospital Management Board, Dr Francis Alu among others.