e-Commerce Tech Company Launches Today

Hicolumn, an e-Commerce Tech company that gives merchants, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the opportunity to leverage the internet to serve their customers, will be launched today.

The hi-tech company, a platform designed for consumers to buy from and within their immediate community of residence is set to create over 100,000 jobs before the end of 2021, and will bring about large-scale youth empowerment as well as increase significantly the patronage of locally made goods.

Hicolumn is a mobile app designed to give visibility to neighbourhood stores, showcase stores and connect the stores directly to their customers anywhere, anytime.

It offers stores, merchants, SMEs that have existing and verifiable businesses, with physical structure the opportunity to become active participants in the e-commerce ecosystem within 30 minutes after download, and absolutely free of any registration charge.

The App is poised to revolutionise the e-Commerce space as stores and merchants do not need to have a website to leverage e-Commerce and most importantly do not need to worry about delivery, as goods ordered by customers will be delivered to them by Hicolumn’s delivery partners without any delivery charge to the stores or merchants.

With matchless qualities, the e-Commerce Tech takes advantage of the non-adoption of the traditional commerce in the Africa online market by ensuring that customers’ usual places of shopping are made available to them, by making it possible for consumers to view and choose to buy from stores they already know, without physically going to the stores and still have their goods delivered within 20 minutes, with same quality, same price and faster than it would have been if they were to visit the stores physically.