Arsenal, Leicester Eye Europa Knockout Stage Live on StarTimes

Arsenal and Leicester City have a chance to advance to the knockout stage of the Europa League this week.

Arsenal are away at Norwegian club Molde, while Leicester City travel to Braga and both will be assured of advancing to the next round with a victory this evening.

The Gunners would be guaranteed a place in the knockout should they return from Norway with a win after beating Molde 4-1 on matchday three.

Leicester are in a very similar situation to their London rivals. After winning 4-0 at home against Braga at the beginning of the month, they know that a victory in Portugal will be see them go through.

For Tottenham Hotspur, a 1-0 defeat in Belgium against Antwerp on matchday two sees Jose Mourinho’s team on six points in Group J, with Antwerp and Austrian club LASK also on six points. Victory at home against Ludogorets Razgrad will be a major step towards the knockout stage, but will not be enough to prematurely ensure Spurs a place in the next rounds.

