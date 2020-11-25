Two Killed, Others Wounded as Troops Repel Bandits’ Attack

By John Shiklam

Two people have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Maiginginya village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 3a.m. yesterday.

In another development, bandits were also said to have struck again on the dreaded Kaduna-Abuja highway last Monday night, but were repelled by troops of the Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS).

However, a driver was said to have been shot by the fleeing bandits while two buses were said to have run into a ditch, resulting in injuries to some passengers, who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incidents in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said the security agencies briefed the state government on the attacks.

He said: “The Kaduna State Government has been informed that troops of the Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) late last Monday night successfully repelled bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

“The bandits appeared along the pipeline axis of Kakau general area in an attempt to strike, when the troops engaged and repelled them with superior fire power.

“Many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, having been denied freedom of action.

“When the troops cleared the road for traffic, it was discovered that a driver was hit by the bullets of the bandits who were fleeing the location. Also, two buses ran into a ditch resulting in injuries to some passengers, who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.”

The statement said further that the state “government was also briefed that the bandits, in frustration at being denied freedom of action, attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi LGA at around 3a.m. yesterday killing two persons, Nasiru Yahaya and Isah Bature, and injuring the duo of Magaji Goma and Zurkhalaini Alhassan.”

The statement added that the government was also briefed that security agencies foiled a bandit attack in the early hours of yesterday on the Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa LGA.

“Two citizens were rescued and rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Shika. Operatives are still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area.

“The state government sent its condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

“The state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, praised the troops for the bravery and courage exhibited in repelling the bandits,” Aruwan said.