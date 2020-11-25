Jonathan Hails Atiku at 74

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as he turns 74 today.

In a goodwill message to the former Vice President, Jonathan prayed God to grant him good health as he continues to play an active role in the polity.

The former President described Atiku as a statesman who has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development and the growth of democracy in the nation.

Jonathan further said: “I join your family, friends and well-wishers to felicitate with you as you mark your 74th birthday.

“Yours has been a steadfast journey in the political and business world with remarkable successes and positive impact in the country.

“As a politician, you have contributed to the growth of our nation’s democracy, having served as Vice President of Nigeria, and have continued to play an active role in our polity.

“You are a statesman, who has continued to advocate for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, offering innovative ideas to the challenges in the land.

“I commend you for your abiding faith and love for our country and pray for more strength and success in life.”