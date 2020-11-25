Gombe Pays WAEC, NABAIS, NABTEB Fees, Approves Payment of Outstanding Scholarship to Students

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved N112 million for the payment of outstanding scholarship of students of indigenes of the state for 2016, 2017 and 2018 academic sessions.

The state Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, also considered and approved N204 million for the payment of WAEC, NBAIS and NABTEB examination fees for over 13,000 final year students of the state.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the eighth edition of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ibrahim Kwami, alongside his counterparts in Works, Abubakar Bappah; Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru; Water Resources, Alhaji Mijinyawa Yahaya; and Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Dishi Kupto, said the issues discussed at the council were geared towards uplifting the socio-economic and educational standards of the people of the state.

The information commissioner explained that “you may recall that the last administration paid only 50 per cent of the scholarship for astudents in 2016/2017, 2017/18 sessions, so council now approved the payment of the balance of the 50 per cent, and going forward, we will continue to pay our students their scholarship entitlements.”

Still on education, he said council also approved the upgrading of five public schools to model institutions with one in each of the three senatorial districts and two in the state capital owing to its cosmopolitan nature. This he said is in line with the governor’s desire to reposition the education sector for optimal performance.