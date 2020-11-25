EndSARS: Ekiti Panel Gives Deadline for Submission of Petitions

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel on Human Rights Violations by Police Officers (SARS) and other persons has given November 30 as the deadline for the submission of petitions in the state.

The panel had received 22 petitions from members of the public before it began sitting a couple of weeks ago.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Corneliius Akintayo, revealed the information during the panel sitting yesterday in Ado Ekiti.

The chairman said all parties should submit its petitions on or before 30th Novermber 30, 2020, because the panel sitting has an expiration date.

However, a former SARS agent, Sergeant Oladele Ayodeji, has said he was now transferred and is serving at the Rapid Response Squad RRS in the state during his witness before the panel on how his colleague, a former SARS official, was murdered at Atikonkon in Ado Ekiti on January 2, 2019.

Ayodeji yesterday appeared before the Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry as witness for the petitions filled by the wife of late Sgt. Ajaiyi Musiliu, a SARS agent.

He also narrated that he and his colleagues got a call that Musileu was knocked down by a bike around 7.30 a.m. while on duty, so they mobilised, but on getting to the scene, they found him in his pool of blood breathing unconsciously and his motorcycle on the other side of the road.

He was rushed to Police Cottage Hospital at Okesha, Ado Ekiti, but unfortunately he died few minutes to 9.00a.m.