Consumers Laud Mouka for Quality Products

Consumers have commended Mouka for its delivery of quality products that improve wellness and other worthy initiatives in line with the company’s mantra of adding comfort to life.

In a statement they also lauded the company for its role in the manufacturing of mattresses and other bedding products which cater to the needs of the different segments of the society, and to make quality sleep possible.

The statement explained that the commendation came on the heels of the advocacy by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) that quality sleep helps in boosting the immune system to help fight against infections such as the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A consumer, Mrs. Funmi Ayodele, eulogised the company for its innovative sleep solutions which she said have helped in improving her sleep pattern and health.

She declared that Mouka has continually engaged consumers as part of its stakeholders for a more robust understanding of their needs and preferences.

The statement noted that the continuous engagement of the consumers was a proof of the company’s determination in promoting consumer wellbeing and in the delivering of quality products.

The President of the NSP, Dr. Nnenna Chigbo, said documented evidence showed that certain cells which help fight infections in the body increase significantly during sleep.

“This results in the proper functioning of the body, including the immune system, tissue healing, pain modulation, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, learning and memory,” he added.

The statement remarked that to attain these benefits, the NSP endorses Mouka sleep solutions which include Wellbeing orthopaedic mattress, Regina semi-orthopaedic mattress and Mondeo Spring mattress.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, stated that the foremost company would continue to engage the consumer and other stakeholders such as its employees, business partners, agencies and media, in promoting wellbeing through quality sleep.