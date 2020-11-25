Bagudu Flags off National Mass Metering Programme in Kebbi

By Onuminya Innocent

In furtherance of ongoing efforts to address the metering gap and bolster electricity supply in Kebbi State, Governor Atiku Bagudu Tuesday, flagged off the National Mass Metering programme organised by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, quoted the governor as saying that the programme is timely and laudable, adding that the people of the state and other Nigerians are in dire need of stable power supply.

Governor Bugudu congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the feat, describing the mass metering initiative as very important.

He also lauded the president for the wonderful initiative, saying that it would solve the lingering problems of dismal power supply.

The governor recalled that he was always overwhelmed with comments and complaints of inadequate power supply.

He said that the privatisation done some years ago in the power sector had brought some teething problems, even as he noted that some of the problems had been resolved

He said: “We are not yet where we want to be. Discos are not recovering money for the electricity they supply, as they only make about 30 per cent collections .

“With nearly 70 per cent monthly revenues uncollected, the firms cannot provide 24-hour power supply as demanded by the customers, because they cannot also meet their expectations to the Gencos.

“I am a Director in the NDPHC, representing North-west and it generates 35 per cent of Nigeria’s electricity totalling nearly 4000MW and the Discos cannot take the electricity produced, with over 2000MW unused.”

Bagudu further disclosed that as a result of the development, the state government partnered KAEDCO and TCN and a company, Halisa Nig. Ltd.

According to him, the people of the state are now better for it, as the hitherto obnoxious development has been reversed.

The Managing Director of KAEDCO, Mr. Garba Haruna, promised to provide meters to all the customers in their areas of franchise.

Haruna described Kebbi as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, adding that: “Kebbi is an environment for all businesses and we are happy to do business here.”

He stated that the firm would install no fewer than 500,000 meters, while over 2,000 Kebbi youths will be employed and trained to undertake the installations, as well as other related jobs.

The Special Adviser on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid, commended the governor for sustainably spending huge amount of money to ensure steady supply of electricity to the people of the state.

Rashid solicited for more allocations of power to the state by KAEDCO and reduction of electricity tariff as a mark of appreciation of the unwavering commitment of Governor Bagudu to their routine operations.