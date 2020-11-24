England to Allow 4,000 Fans into Matches from December 2

A maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas when the four-week lockdown in England ends on 2 December.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.

Indoor venues in tiers one and two can have a maximum of 1,000 spectators, with capacity across indoor and outdoor venues limited to 50%.

Organised grassroots sport will be able to resume, and gyms and leisure centres can reopen across all tiers.

Elite sport has continued behind closed doors during the national lockdown, but grassroots and amateur sport has been halted since 5 November.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the government’s new measures and Covid-19 restrictions in England yesterday via video link to the House of Commons.

The news of which areas will be in which tiers is expected to be made public on Thursday.

“In tiers one and two, spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing,” said Johnson.

“Later this week, we will announce which areas will fall into which tier – I hope on Thursday – based on analysis of cases in all age groups, especially the over-60s.

“Also, (it will involve) looking at the rate at which cases are rising or falling, the percentage of those tested in a local population who have Covid-19 and current and projected pressures on the NHS.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This is a big step forward for sport.

“Bringing grassroots sport back was my number one priority, so I’m pleased we are reopening sports and gyms in every tier, in recognition of the significant health benefits.

“I’m also delighted we are able to get the turnstiles turning sooner than expected, taking a cautious approach and starting with the lowest-risk areas first.

“I’m confident that sports will take every step to ensure their fans are safe and fans will play their part and look out for each other until we can safely get everyone back in.”

Football across England’s top four divisions has been played behind closed doors since its return in June, following the first coronavirus lockdown.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said Monday’s announcement was a “start point”.

“Even if it is limited numbers, it brings that feel and that connection back,” said Dyche, before his side defeatedCrystal Palace1-0 in a Premier League clash yesterday evening.

“Hopefully it will build quickly after that. We have missed our fans.”

The English Football League (EFL) is looking at the possibility of shifting some of next week’s fixtures to take advantage of the plan.

The EFL has a full schedule of matches in the Championship, League One and League Two across 1-2 December.

No decisions have yet been taken but any club in a tier one or two area that requested a move from Tuesday to Wednesday is likely to receive a favourable response if there is no conflict with broadcasting requirements.

“Fans have always felt football should be treated the same as other sectors,” said a Football Supporters’ Association statement.

“We welcome today’s announcement, which does suggest that will be the case, and we look forward to seeing further details.

“For many lower-league and non-league clubs in particular, getting paying fans into stadiums safely is absolutely critical to their survival during a very difficult season.”