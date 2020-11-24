EndSARS: IG Promotes 82,779 Junior Police Officers

* 16 fallen officers get posthumous promotion

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In a bid to boost the morale of personnel in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday approved the promotion of 82,779 junior police officers to their next ranks.

Police authorities have battled low morale of personnel since the massive destruction of police facilities across the country and the death of 37 policemen.

There has been a loud absence of policemen on the highways and most states impacted by the protests, which were hijacked by hoodlums.

The IG has severally appealed to personnel to return to their duty posts.

The order was partially adhered to especially in states where police stations were destroyed.

The breakdown shows that 56,779 sergeants were promoted to the rank of inspector while 17,569 were promoted from corporal to the rank of sergeant even as 8,431 constables were moved up to the rank of corporal.

The IG said the promotion exercise was part of the ongoing efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the force for greater efficiency.

A statement issued by Force Headquarters said those promoted also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the #EndSARS riots.

It said 16 got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the protests were equally specially promoted.

The statement signed by Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the IG while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

He enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen.

The IG noted that the promotion albeit, posthumously, of the officers who were killed by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

Adamu promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the police for improved welfare and conditions of service towards better service delivery to the people.