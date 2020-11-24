Air Peace Bounces Back after Reduction of Flights Due to COVID-19

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian major carrier, Air Peace, has explained that the COVID-19 induced lockdown and its other effects were the reasons why the airline experienced reduction of its flight frequencies, but that with the return of the aircraft ferried abroad for maintenance, it is reconnecting all its destinations.

This was disclosed by the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, who said the coming of COVID-19 devastated airlines worldwide, Nigerian airlines inclusive, a situation which gave rise to delays in the return of aircraft sent overseas for maintenance.

Olajide explained that the airline company had several aircraft out on C-check maintenance abroad before COVID-19, and were caught up with the COVID-19 induced lockdown globally, and forcing the suspension of aircraft maintenance, noting that the aircraft ferried overseas for checks that time were supposed to have come back one after another, but because of lockdown in those countries, the aircraft were not brought back at the scheduled time.

She said the aircraft are now returning to full flight operations, and the airline assured its customers that it would connect all its domestic, regional and international destinations in the coming days.

The COO said Air Peace would normalise its flight operations to Uyo, Calabar, Kano, Yola, Akure and Sokoto with double flights while also restoring multiple frequencies to the likes of Owerri, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Benin-city.

“In recent times, our teeming customers have been worried that our flight frequencies have been drastically reduced to about 30 per cent of our capacity before COVID-19. They are equally worried that their favorite airline has also suspended their flight operations into some destinations. The above scenario has created some worries of varying degrees in the minds of those who really care for us-our customers. We wish to state here and now that there is no cause for alarm. We still remain the airline to beat,” she stated.