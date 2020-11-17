TCN to Rework Overloaded Sokoto Transmission Line

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that in order to increase bulk power supply to distribution centres in Sokoto, it is embarking on a project to, “re-conductor” the entire line.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, stated that the Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV Single Circuit Transmission Line with high capacity transmission cable is currently overloaded.

The TCN noted that reworking the line would enable it increase its supply to distribution load centres in the state and environs.

“The new line when completed, would enable the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company deliver more electricity to its customers in Sokoto axis, to solve the prevalent poor power supply situation in the area.

“Over the years, the Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV transmission line, had become overloaded due to massive increase in human population and attendant socio-economic development in the area.

“The re-conductoring work would rectify the current low voltage and consequent poor power situation so that electricity consumers can enjoy more stable and quality power supply,” the TCN stated.

Subsequently, it said that the company will commence the job on the 130 Kilometre Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi Single Circuit Transmission line and would complete the project by the third week of December, 2020.

“To ameliorate the effect of scheduled outages on electricity customers during the period, TCN will work from 8am to 5pm daily, during which time there would be no supply of electricity to the affected areas. Electricity supply would however be restored daily, from 6pm to 8am,” it added.

The company apologised for every inconvenience and solicited the support and understanding of the state governor and people of Sokoto State as well as the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC).