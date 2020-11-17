Seven Killed as Rival Cult Groups Clash in Delta

Seven persons were said to have been killed at the weekend as two rival cult groups clashed in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A POS Operator was also robbed and shot by hoodlums at the weekend during the clash between Aiye and Bangas cult groups while many others were left with serious injuries as both groups engaged each other with guns and other weapons.

It was reliably gathered that trouble started when one of the cult groups was killed, which later led to the killings of members by both cult groups.

A source who pleaded anonymity said over the weekend several members belonging to either group have been seen killed at different locations of Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area.

It was gathered that one of the strongmen of Bangas was murdered along Akpodiete street, two others killed in Ekiugbo while another one killed at Oghenevwetata street on Saturday night.

Two other cult members suspected to be brothers, Master Frank and Oghenero were attacked at in their house (Poyo compound) close to Ataverhe junction in Ekiugbo, Ughelli North.

It was learnt that Frank and Oghenero were dragged from their room to an uncompleted building within the compound where they were both shot dead while others were seen matched at the head and neck regions.

In a related development, a POS Operator, Celestina Ochuko was also robbed and shot on the thigh by two unknown hoodlums taking advantage of the rival cult groups battle.

The investigation had revealed that the victim had resisted the attempt by the hoodlums to snatch her bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the Central hospital Ughelli for medical attention, while the matter has been reported at ‘A’ Division police station in Ughelli.

The Divisional Police Officer, A’Division Ughelli could not be reached for comments on the incident but a senior police officer confirmed the incident.