No Corps Member Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says NYSC

Following reports that some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, the corps has described the news as untrue.

The service said there is ‘no cause for alarm” as it was collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in safeguarding the lives of corps members and camp officials.

A statement issued last night by the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, entitled: ‘Re: Coronavirus in NYSC camps’, assured the public that the 37 camps of the scheme were safe, as COVID – 19 safety protocols were strictly being complied with.

She said, “The attention of management has been drawn to the news making the rounds about some corps members tested positive to Coronavirus in Lagos, Kano and FCT Camps.

“The true position is that no corps member in any of the NYSC camps is COVID-19 positive. It is pertinent to add that the NYSC is in collaboration with Nigeria Centre For Disease Control and the centre maintains a very strong presence in all the NYSC camps nationwide.

“As a proactive measure, all prospective corps members were tested for COVID – 19 before being admitted into the camps. Those that tested positive were handed over to the NCDC for treatment and management.

“Accordingly, the general public is hereby assured that the 37 camps of the scheme are safe, as COVID – 19 safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

“There is no cause for alarm. Both the scheme and NCDC are up to the task of safeguarding the lives of corps members and camp officials.

The Coordinator of NYSC in FCT Mrs Walida Isa, had during the swearing-in of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members earlier yesterday in Abuja, said some members tested for the virus but did not disclose the names of the prospective corps members who tested positive to COVID-19.

She said that 858 corps members were tested for COVID- 19 and out of the number, five of them were positive.

“The five that were positive were taken to the NCDC for treatment. So they are not among the number we registered,” Isa stated.