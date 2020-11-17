Kidnapped Ex-Eagles, Obodo, Regains Freedom

By Sylvester Idowu

A former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, who was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday eveningby gunmen at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government area of Delta State, has been released by his abductors.

It was learnt that the ex-international was seized by hoodlums at about 5.30 p.m. on Sundayalong the Refinery Road in Effurun, when stopped his car to purchase banana.

THISDAY however gathered the he was released about three hours after he allegedly paid an undisclosed amount as ransom to his abductors.

Confirming the release of the for Nigerian international to journalists in Warri on Monday, one of his associates fondly called Big Sam, said Obodo was release yesterday.

“He has been released. He was released last night (Sunday). I met him this morning (Monday). The town is becoming more unsafe. We are glad that he is back home,” observed Sam.

Similarly, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, Onome Onovawakpoyeya, confirmed the release of the 36-year-old former Udinese star.

While narrating his ordeal to Brila FM, Obodo said that he was locked up in a car trunk for hours and robbed by the abductors.

It was really discomforting locked up in a hot car trunk for hours.

“The kidnappers were even telling me about how they lost money for placing bets on Nigeria to score in the second half of the Nigeria versus Sierra Leone AFCON 2022 qualifier in Benin City last Friday.

“They didn’t hurt me or intimidate me but I can’t understand the reason for anyone to want to put me through this sort of thing over again.”

It’s the second time Obodo will be kidnapped by gunmen.

He was first abducted on June 9, 2012, on his way to church in Effurun, Warri.