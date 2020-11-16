Ukraine-based Nigerian Artiste Urges Adherence to COVID-19 Safety Protocols

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Popular Ukraine-based Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Olajide Orodo, has urged Nigerians to continue to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines to avoid second wave of lockdown.

Orodo, who is also the founder of Glory Music Group, made this call during his visit to Rhythm FM, Naija FM, City FM and others last Tuesday.

His advice is coming after the United Kingdom warned of a second wave lock down.

“Nigerians should ensure they continue to abide by all the Federal Government safety rules and regulations on COVID-19,” he added.

According to the artiste, Nigeria doesn’t need to go on a second lockdown if the people strictly adhere to the safety rules.

Orodo, also called GMG boss, pledged to educate fans and other Nigerians about the imminent danger the dreaded virus poses to the society.

He called on all stakeholders not to relent in their effort in sensitizing people on the need to wear face mask, to always wash their hands, and keep distance from crowded places.

“l promise to host a mini concert this festive season in line with the federal government’s social distancing regulations just to quench the thirst of his fans who have been yearning to hear from him,” the GMG boss, said.