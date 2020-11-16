Tambuwal Assures NYSC Members of Adequate Security

By Onuminya Innocent

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has assured the 2020 Batch B stream 1 corps members deployed in the state of adequate security during the service year

Tambuwal disclosed this Monday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp, Wamakko in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal, who was represented by Alhaji Garba Shuni, said his government has done its best in ensuring a better welfare for the corps members.

The governor, who enjoined the corps members to feel at home,

urged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the camp especially Covid-19 protocols.

On her part, the Chairperson, NYSC Governing Board and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Hajia Amina Jakada, urged the corps members to participate in all activities in the camp, adding that camp life is not an easy one but regimental.

She added that for them to be given state or national awards, it starts from the camp, as camp officials had begun individual assessment from the first day they came to the camp.

“I would like to intimate you that Sokoto State is among the states that place premium on corps members’ welfare,” urging them to complement the gesture by offering selfless service.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator, Mr Philip Enatonme Enabuere, congratulated the corps members on their successful completion of their academic pursuits which qualified them for the service.

Enabuere informed the corps members that Sokoto is one of the most peaceful states in the country whose people are ready to extend their hands of friendship and hospitality to them.

“Let me allay your anxieties and fear of the unknown. You will soon discover this claim to be true in no distant time as you commingle with the people of the state during and after the orientation course,” he stated.

He implored the corps members to be disciplined, committed and hard working which he said is the core values of NYSC scheme.

Enabuere thanked the Sokoto State Government for always according priority to the welfare of corps members posted to the state, especially the payments of state allowance to the outgoing Batch C Stream 2 corps members through banks account, which he said reduced traffic usually experienced before.

The Chief Judge of the state Justice Sa’adu Sifawa, represented by Justice Isa Muhammad Bargaja administered oath of allegiance to the 662 corps members comprising 318 males and 344 females.

The event was held in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.