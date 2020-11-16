Police Nab 14 Suspected Bandits, Recover 228 Cows in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command yesterday said it apprehended 14 suspected bandits and recovered 228 cows and 267 sheep in Tsaunin-Bala and Dankar-Dangayya villages of Danmusa and Batsari Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, in a statement issued to journalists, said bandits numbering 10, armed with sophisticated weapons escorted some suspected rustled domestic animals to Tsaunin-Bala village of Danmusa LGA.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police, said the Area Commander in charge of Dutsin-ma LGA led a combined team of policemen and vigilante to the village where they succeeded in arresting 11 bandits, including a notorious wanted gang leader of the bandits, Alhaji Adamu popularly known as Shantal.

He said: “The team succeeded in arresting 11 suspected bandits led by one Alhaji Adamu popularly known as Shantal, a notorious and wanted gang leader of bandits, and recovered one 185 cows and 54 sheep. Investigation is still ongoing.”

Similarly, he said the Divisional Police Officer of Batsari LGA, who led operatives of Operation Puff Adder, Sharan Daji and vigilante group on patrol in Dankar-Dangayya villages, nabbed three bandits with 43 rustled cows and 213 sheep.

According to him, “In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed that the animals belong to one Dahiru Musa, a notorious bandit, who was later arrested but could not give satisfactory account as to the ownership of the animals.”