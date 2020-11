Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday launched the ‘Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund’ in Lagos.

At the event held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor Babafemi Hamzat, among other dignitaries.

The Board of Trustees of ‘Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund was inaugurated at the event.

