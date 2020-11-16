Imeh, Quadri Emerge CBN Tennis Champions

Last year’s Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship semi-finalist, Joseph Imeh, yesterday defeated Nonso Madueke 6-3, 3-1 retired to emerge the new champion of the 42nd edtion of the championships.

Women’s singles top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quardri humiliated US-based Junior player, Marylove Edwards by dropping her 6-0, 6-0 to retain her crown back-to-back.

Old war horses, Abdulmumuni Babalola and Shehu Lawal won the men’s doubles titile at the expense of Joseph Imeh and Albert Bikom who complained of fatigue.

Oyinlomo Quardri made it a 2020 double victory as she paired her women’s singles first round victim Serena Teluwo to lift the women’s doubles title when they beat the duo of Omolayo Bamidele and Jesutoyosi Adewusi, 6-2, 6-4.

In the wheelchair category, Alex Adewale stopped Wasiu Yusuf, 6-1, 6-2 to emerge the the wheelchair men’s sngles champion while Chituru Nwaozuzu beat Kafayat Omosore 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 to claim the women’s singles crown of the wheelchair category

In his post match interview after claiming victory, Imeh gave all the praises to God for giving him victory while commending the Central Bank of Nigeria for being there for Nigeria youths through consistent sponsorship of the annual championships in both the Senior and Junior categories.

Ladies’ Champion, Quadri said her back-to-back win of the CBN women’s singles title was the Lord’s doing as she looks forward to more victories.