Hope Rises, as Another COVID-19 Vaccine Proves to be 94.5% Effective

One week after Pfizer’s made a major breakthrough in the race for development of COVID-19 vaccine, another Coronavirus vaccine candidate has been shown to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing disease among infected persons.

The vaccine, which has been tested on 30,000 people in the United States and so far proven to be safe, was developed by American biotech firm Moderna.

According to reports, early trial data shows that 95 Coronavirus infections had been recorded from Moderna’s ongoing phase three study, with the virus observed in 90 volunteers from the placebo group and five participants who had received the vaccine, returning an efficacy rate of 94.5 per cent.

The company, which hinted that its intends to submit for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with US regulators in the coming weeks, however said it would continue its large-scale trial until 151 cases had been reached,

“This positive interim analysis from our phase-3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent Covid-19 disease, including severe disease,” CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, said.

Describing the development as “pivotal’, Bancel said, “This milestone is only possible because of the hard work and sacrifices of so many.”