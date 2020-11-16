16-year-old Girl Commits Suicide in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A 16-year-old girl, Bahijja Gombe, allegedly committed suicide last Saturday night in Kano, Kano State.

She was working as a housemaid with a family at Zoo Road housing estate in Kano municipal local government area.

Bahijja was responsible for housework and attendance to customers at her master shop.

The corpse of the girl was found hanging in a room last Saturday night at the estate, and no suicide note left as she was not admitted into Islamic or Western education school.

The Spokesman of the Police in Kano, Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed the incident.

Abdullahi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said Bahijja’s corpse has been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital.

He explained that investigation has commenced into the actual reasons behind the death of Bahijja, an indigene of Gombe State.