Ayo Fayose : The History Maker Hits 60 in Style

High Life

Ekiti State has produced quite a number of frontline commandos in various aspects of Nigeria. From senior advocates to legislators, educationists, forerunners of the arts and sports, et cetera, the prestige of Ekiti is born on grand characters with grand ambitions like these. And who is the most talked about of them all but Fayose—Peter Ayodele Fayose.

Former Governor Ayo Fayose is whirring up the motors of public gabfest and excitement as he hits the age of 60 running. The man is three full scores today, November 15, 2020, to the mixed reactions from all and sundry.

For cardinal political characters at Fayose’s level, birthday celebrations draw more power from plans and machinations still in the pipelines than what has come before. Regardless of this (and completely ignoring his arrangements to mark the day in quietness and calm), the relatives, friends and associates of Fayose are reportedly bent on throwing a fest in his honour.

To the average Nigerian, Ayo Fayose is an outspoken politician, critic and revolutionary. This fearsome reputation of Fayose has been built over a long life of blood and sweat and tears—most of which he has forced out from detractors and opponents. Although Ayo Fayose established his political career on his Ekiti State gubernatorial mantle, the man has gone on to be more than a former governor.

History books figure Fayose for a number of reasons, but most notably for the fact that he is the first—and currently only—Nigerian to push out an incumbent governor twice (Governor Niyi Adebayo in 2003 and Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2014). Indomitable is the word for him. Indomitable Ayo Fayose!

At 60, the native of Afao Ekiti and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain remains his very progressive self. Challenges abound (recently, the death of his elder sister and the allegation of 2.2 billion fraud) but these have served—and are serving—to polish his journey. All things being equal, a stopover at the presidential level is not out of the question.