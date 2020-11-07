Wike: Agitating for Secession Must Stop, Restructuring will Foster Unity

Festus Akanbi

What everybody should be talking about is restructuring. If we are practising federalism, let it be federalism. We can’t be talking about federalism but practising unitary system

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday called for concerted efforts to achieve unity among the various groups in the country instead of agitating for secession.

He said most of the lingering political issues would be solved if restructuring of the country is undertaken rather than engaging in divisive activities which could encourage agitation for secession.

The governor spoke during a courtesy visit of a delegation of the All Nigeria Anglican Communion led by its Primate, Rev. Henry Ndukuba to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike said: “We need the unity of this country. What everybody is talking about is the restructuring of this country. If we are practising federalism, let it be federalism. We can’t be talking about federalism but we are practising a unitary system of government.”

He urged the Church to continue to pray for Nigeria because the country was apparently sitting on a keg of gun powder.

“Nobody can run away from it. Things are not working well in the country. Where the country is supposed to be is not where we are. Even when you are in the pulpit, it is an opportunity to speak to your members that things are not well”

Speaking on the recent crisis in the state, Wike explained that the people of Rivers State have for decades lived peacefully with Nigerians from other parts of the country but regretted that criminals under the aegis of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra have misconstrued the peaceful disposition of the state to carry out treasonous activities like hoisting their flags in Rivers communities.

He stated that Rivers State was peaceful during the #EndSARS protests until IPOB members unleashed unprovoked attacks and killed six soldiers, four policemen, and destroyed all police stations and Court buildings in Oyigbo.

Responding, the Anglican Primate said: “We came not only to encourage you as the Lord encouraged Joshua, we believe as the Lord was with Joshua, He will also be with you; He will strengthen you, and under your leadership, this state will know greatest, development and peace.”