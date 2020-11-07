Sunvita Cereal, Onga Win Marketing Edge Excellence Awards

2020 has been a turbulent period for most brands and this has also reflected in their performance in their markets. For Promasidor Nigeria, it has been a different and remarkable year of outstanding performance for most of its brands in the different categories despite the challenges. It was indeed a memorable moment to savor as two of Promasidor’s brands won the prestigious and highly respected Marketing Edge Excellence awards.

The leading food and dairy manufacturer stole the show and became the cynosure of all eyes when its iconic seasoning brand, Onga and its new “baby”- Sunvita Cereal were recognized by Nigeria’s leading marketing publication-Marketing Edge.

The award ceremony held at D’podium international event center, Aromire avenue, Ikeja on the 16th of October 2020 and holds annually to recognize outstanding and deserving brands, brand personalities and players in the integrated marketing communication industry.

At the 2020 edition of the awards, Sunvita Cereal won the award for Outstanding product launch of the year while Onga Seasoning was awarded the Consumer-centric seasoning brand of the year.

In 2004, Promasidor pioneered the powdered seasoning segment through the introduction of Onga powdered seasoning in four variants.

This was a bold step to introduce a different format in an already existing, seasoning cube dominated market.

Ten years later, Promasidor leveraged on the success it had received in the powder segment to introduce a cube format as Onga Cubes. Today, brand Onga has grown its presence to become a force to reckon with in the seasoning industry in Nigeria.

Sunvita Choco Crunch was launched into the Nigerian market in March 2020. The proudly Nigerian healthy, family cereal made from locally sourced maize, soya and premium quality cocoa powder is fortified with NUTRI-V, a blend of seven power-packed micro-nutrients (Vitamins A, B6, B9, C, Zinc, Calcium, Iron and Vitamins).

Despite its exclusive market launch in March 2020, the product has gained huge popularity and acceptance from consumers. Market intelligence shows that Sunvita Choco Crunch has become the choice of children and teenagers.

The award is indeed a deserving one and it is a testimony to the re-engineering at the foremost food and dairy company, led by the energetic and resourceful Managing Director, Anders Einarsson.