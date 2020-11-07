Gunmen Attack Home of Adamawa Speaker, Abduct 2 Family Members

Gunmen on Thursday attacked the home of the Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Iya-Abass, and abducted two of his family members.

According to reports, the gunmen, who attacked the Speaker’s home, located at Mbamba, also killed a member of vigilante group.

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed that the vigilante member was killed by the gunmen, who abducted two people from a home they attacked, but did not state if it was the Speaker’s.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Suleiman Nguroje said, “Yesterday (Thursday), a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence.

“Our people got to the residence around 4a.m. to halt the operations of the gunmen, at that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju.”