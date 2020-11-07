2 Dead, 29 Vehicles Burnt in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Tanker Explosion

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has has confirmed that no fewer than two persons died with 29 vehicles burnt at an early morning accident on Kara bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Oyeyemi described as unfortunate, but avoidable, the fatal crash that occurred at Kara bridge on the outward Lagos lane of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, stating that the crash involved a single tanker fully laden with PMS

He stated that frantic efforts were being made to curtail tanker explosions. He said the crash investigation by FRSC personnel deployed for the rescue operation, revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of a tyre pull-out which caused the tanker to skid on the expressway in a wild inferno.

“From the crash investigation report submitted, a total of 2 male adults were killed and burnt beyond recognition. Destruction of properties caused by the fire also left 29 vehicles, parked by the road side, burnt down completely,” he said

Mr Oyeyemi lamented the actions of hoodlums who prevented the combined rescue teams of the Fire Service and the FRSC from approaching the scene of the crash.

“When our personnel got to the scene, they met teams of the Lagos State Fire Service who advised our men against approaching the scene of the crash.

“The fire fighters said they were equally deployed to the scene for the same reason, but on arrival they were chased away by some hoodlums, carrying dangerous weapons. Both teams had to run to the Isheri Division of the Nigeria Police for cover,” he said.

The Corps Marshal said that the Corps was seriously engaging critical stakeholders to find a lasting solution to tanker explosions on the roads, including enforcing the use of safety valves to prevent spillage after falls by tankers.

He called on governments at all levels to expedite action towards working out modalities that would support and hasten existing efforts on fleet renewal as most of the articulated vehicles on our roads were aged.

Mr Oyeyemi urged the public not to panic as the crashed vehicles had been successfully removed from the road and all obstructions cleared with the road now opened to use.

“We urge road users already on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway or intending users who have not explored alternative roads should please exercise caution and drive safe.

“Avoid speeding, road rage, and driving against the flow of traffic as FRSC wishes you safe journey to our various destinations,” he said. (NAN)