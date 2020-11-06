US Secret Service Ramps up Joe Biden’s Protection

Martins Ifijeh in New Jersey, USA

The United States Secret Service has increased the protection detail for Democrat Joe Biden who, baring any unforseen circumstances, may be named the President Elect of the country late Friday.

Biden is currently leading the presidential race with 264 Electoral College votes to his credit, while his closest rival, President Donald Trump is on 214 Electoral College votes.

The required college votes to be declared winner is pegged at 270.

The nation awaits final results from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina. Already, Biden is leading in Georgia and Nevada, and Pennsylvania appears to be tilting towards him.

According to Washington Post report, the Secret Service has detailed more agents to Delaware, Biden’s hometown, to increase the amount of protection around him after the campaign for the Democratic nominee noted they would be requiring use of the Wilmington convention centre for at least one more day with suggestions that the former vice president could make a major speech on Friday.

Although the Secret Service does not publicly discuss its security arrangements for the president or the candidates it protects, dozens of agents are currently providing security for the Biden campaign at the Chase Center at the Riverfront convention centre in Wilmington.

Although Biden’s security detail has increased since early Friday, the number is not the full protective detail that would normally accompany a president-elect, but it is more elevated than his current setup, DailyMail reported.

Part of the nation’s Secret Service mission reads; “The Secret Service is recognized for the physical protection it provides to the nation’s highest elected leaders, visiting foreign dignitaries, facilities and major events.

“In order to ensure a secure environment for protectees, the Secret Service integrates a variety of innovative technologies and maintains a highly skilled and motivated workforce.”

Biden had earlier received Secret Service protection in March for protection as a presidential candidate, sources familiar with the matter told CNN back then.

“The US Secret Service can confirm Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad F. Wolf, along with the Congressional Advisory Committee has authorized that the Secret Service provide physical protection for presidential candidate, former vice president Joseph Biden,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Biden’s Secret Service was code named “Celtic,” according to two sources familiar with the matter, which was his code name as vice president.