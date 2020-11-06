Tragedy as Unknown Gunmen Shot Trader Dead in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Dalimore area of Ado Ekiti metropolis when a young trader, Mr. Olanrewaju Oladapo, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night.

The deceased specialised in the sale of recharge cards and consumables at Dallimore area of Ado Ekiti.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 9.45p.m. when the trader was returning home.

One of the residents of the area, who identified himself as Olatunji, revealed that the assailants trailed the deceased to his house behind Jone Jane Hospital, Dalimore, Ado Ekiti, where he was ambushed and killed at the main entrance.

The deceased’s valuables and money were said to have been carted away by the gun wielding killers.

“The deceased had just packed into the house few months ago after he felt unsafe in his former apartment.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident and we call on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators. He was a young, enterprising, diligent and respectful man, who had been robbed several times in his former house,” Olatunji said.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said: “Yes, he was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45pm on Wednesday.

“His body had been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits.”