Nigeria, Jamaica to Mark 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Direct Flights

Vanessa Obioha

In commemoration of five decades of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Jamaica, a leading tour operator, Nigerians Travel Too based in Lagos and the UK partnered the Jamaican High Commission in Abuja to launch direct flights from Nigeria to the Caribbean country.

Usually, Nigerians travelling to the island nation connect through Europe or the US. The new coordinated flights will save travellers the stress and uncertainties of connecting flights as they can now fly directly from Lagos to Montego Bay.

“This is a historic and unique opportunity, as part of our 50th-anniversary celebrations, to reconnect with family and friends from Nigeria, Jamaica, the Caribbean and other parts of the world, in a world-class tourist destination,” said Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Esmond Reid.

The first historic flight will leave Lagos on December 21, and return on December 28. A second rotation will take place from December 30 to January 6, 2021. Each flight will last for just over 11 hours and relieves the traveller of the stress of securing transit visas via Europe or the US.

Nigeria’s trusted international carrier, Air Peace, will facilitate each trip with its elegant Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The direct flight is a celebration of the cultural, educational, industrial and economic relationship between the two countries. It is a reflection of the creative fusion of the Nigerian and Jamaican history and culture, which both partners have dubbed the Nai-Jamaica Project.

To this effect, a dedicated website www.nai-jamaica.com has been launched, to showcase the range of travel and business opportunities that are available.

Travelers are promised an unforgettable experience as each trip has been meticulously planned to deliver comfort and luxury at very affordable rates, irrespective of their class.

To ensure the health safety of tourists as a result of the global pandemic, Jamaica has developed special COVID-19 protocols for the tourism sector. These are designed to protect and enhance the tourism experience for visitors and workers in the industry.

Jamaica has won many international travel and tourism awards. As home to reggae icons like Bob Marley, athlete Usain Bolt, and other attractive adventures, the country attracted about 4.3 million visitors in 2019, out of which 1.6 million were cruise passengers.

With the upcoming flights, handcrafted holiday experiences and multiple travel packages have been designed with each visitor in mind to make the Christmas and New Year celebration a memorable one. Bookings will, however, close on November 20.