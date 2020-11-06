Moshood Abiola, Surulere National Stadia to Partially Reopen Monday

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will on Monday reopen the Velodrome, tennis courts, practice pitches and training tracks of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from 7.00am to 5.00pm daily.

The Stadium was closed as part of Covid–19 Prevention Protocols.

Other facilities to be reopened are the Handball, Volleyball and Basketball outdoors and indoor courts as well as the Gymnasium Hall.

The Ministry will also reopen some facilities at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

These are the indoor sports hall, hockey pitch, tennis courts, swimming pool, astro (legacy) pitch, squash court, para lifting gymnasium and Ayonote Boxing Gymnasium. They will all open from 7.00am to 5.00pm.

The mainbowls of both stadia, which are undergoing rehabilitation, remain closed to the public.