INEC to Engage Political Parties, CSOs on Outstanding By-elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commissions (INEC) yesterday said that it will on Tuesday, November 10 consult with political parties and members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) before deciding on the date for the outstanding by-elections in eleven states.

The electoral umpire has also decried what it described as the extensive damage to its local government offices and facilities during the recent nationwide protests, including the areas where the by-elections were scheduled to hold.

The commission had in the wake of the civil unrest over the #EndSARS protests postponed the October 31 date for the outstanding bye-elecrions in eleven states.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, the commission met yesterday to further review the situation.

The meeting also decided that “the commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

“The commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, November 12, 2020 to decide on a date for the conduct of the by-elections,” he explained.

Okoye said that the commission suffered extensive damage and vandalism of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the bye-elections are scheduled to hold.

“It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the by-elections.”

The commission appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with it in its efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment.

Okoye said that the commission had met on October 22, 2020 with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to deliberate on the 15 outstanding by-elections in 11 states of the federation earlier scheduled for 31st October 2020.

However, due to the security situation in the country at the time, the Commission decided to suspend the bye-elections and meet in two weeks to review its decision.