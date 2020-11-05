Jumia Repositions, Opens Logistics Service to Third Parties

By Nosa Alekhuogie

Jumia has said that its logistics service is now available for use by third parties.

Until today, Jumia’s logistics services were reserved for e-commerce and food vendors operating on its marketplace. Jumia’s logistics services are now open to third party businesses who wish to leverage its network, technology and expertise for last mile deliveries across 11 countries in Africa.

Senior Vice President Logistics Services at Jumia, Apoorva Kumar, said: “Our technology and last mile services have a wide coverage that enhances faster turnaround time, reliable handling of products and transparent reporting, all of which have contributed to the success of Jumia, both in urban and rural areas. We are proud to share this technology with a broader set of businesses and give them new opportunities to grow.”

In 2019, Jumia processed more than 20 million packages, thanks to the seamless integration of more than 300 logistics partners of all sizes. In addition, partnerships with players such as Total, Vivo Energy and Posta Kenya allow for an even wider presence across the 11 countries where Jumia operates on the continent.

“Businesses across the countries are re-examining their costs, especially during COVID-19. For many, logistics is a major cost driver and headache to manage. We have the right infrastructure, people, partnerships and technology required to help third parties and partners solve logistics and marketing challenges. We believe we can provide better quality of service at lower cost,” Kumar said.

Over the last few months, Jumia has been piloting its offering with selected clients, from small businesses shipping a few packages every week to larger corporations.

CEO, Premier Food Industries Ltd Kenya, Joseph Choge, said: “Our new partnership with Jumia forms an integral part of our strategy to grow our e-commerce sales in the next five years. Jumia’s unique ability to handle logistics – order management and processing, shipping and delivery and payments across the country to end users has opened for us a new way to reach our consumers in a fast efficient and effective manner more so especially during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Management staff of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) Nigeria, Temitope Onibaniyi, said: “Jumia is facilitating the deliveries of our ‘Home Card delivery service’ via road and air freight to customers across Nigeria. We see a lot of value in Jumia’s supply chain solution; Technology integration with Jumia ensures close to real time visibility and a secure last mile delivery process of card products.”

The move is also a boost for all Jumia Logistics local partners who will be able to drive more volume through the Jumia logistics network.

CEO ACOA Logistics Nigeria, Chidi Jud, said: “We have been Jumia’s logistics partner for many years.

Our business has grown into an expansive operation hosting today 25 carriers and about 44 staff spanning multiple cities, all held together by Jumia’s integrated technology. We have adapted our business using Jumia’s apps that drive riders’ efficiency and customer experience. We are very pleased to be able to receive more volumes in order to help us gain scale and grow our business.”