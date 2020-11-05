Imo PDP Asks Uzodimma to Stop Blame Game

By Amby Uneze

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called on the Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to stop playing the blame game and start addressing the challenges in the state.

The call was contained in a press statement that was jointly signed by the State Chairman of PDP, Mr. Charles Ugwuh and the State Secretary of PDP, Mr. Ray Emeana.

Uzodinma, in a recent state broadcast, accused the opposition party in the state of sponsoring the violence that resulted in the loss of lives and properties in some parts of the state.

However, the state chapter of the PDP has frowned at what it described as the “persistent and glaring false accusations leveled against the party as the instigator and promoter of the EndSARS protests in the state, charging the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) led administration in the state to “wake up from slumber so that they can face the enormous challenges and problems confronting it, instead of chasing shadows and looking for escape goats.”

The statement denied that the party had any hand in the EndSARS protests, adding: “The Imo PDP expressed condemnation for loss of lives and hijack of what began as a peaceful protest. Let it be emphatically stated that the PDP had no hand whatsoever in the unfortunate uprising, looting, arson and huge damage done to public and private assets in the state that dislocated the lives of innocent citizens.

“As a responsible party, we join the majority of concerned and patriotic Nigerians in commiserating with those who lost their loved ones in the unnecessary violent aftermath of an otherwise peaceful protest by patriotic youths.”

The party stated that “the APC government in Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodimma has no plans, strategies and basic coordinated ideas to tackle the economic challenges and expectations of Imo people.

“Even minor infrastructure challenges such as road repairs and clearing of urban refuse are completely beyond this government. They have proved incapable of meeting the workers’ and pensioners’ wage obligations and other liabilities.

“Mr. Governor, please do not distract yourself. The PDP is not your problem. Running an efficient government requires first class organisation, detailed coherent planning and management acumen.”