Group Set to Empower Five Small Businesses

By Ugo Aliogo

At least five small businesses have been mapped out to benefit from a $500 largesse from the Chief Executive Officer, Brisk Capital, Mr. Dominic Joshua, to boost their respective businesses.

A statement issued by the group said Brisk Capital is a leading financial management and investment banking organisation run by Joshua.

The statement said this is part of the investment expert’s philanthropic efforts to help emerging businesses stay afloat.

The statement further stated that it was recently revealed by Joshua through his verified social media handles, where he noted that small businesses needed every support they could get.

He expressed willingness to doling out $100 each to five small businesses, and noted that while selection of the businesses would be at random, a qualifying criterion is that they must have specific problems which they solve.

According to him, “Each of the businesses to qualify for this should be able to answer the question, Why does your small business need support. For the remaining part of the year, I would be committed towards empowering five business owners with $100 each every Friday.”

Joshua maintained that despite how tough the past couple of months in 2020 had been, small businesses kept pushing and therefore deserved to be supported

The statement remarked that in a campaign hash tagged #fundsfriday, he said the comment section was opened for small business owners to compete, and that on Fridays, he would have winners selected.

The statement added that the five SMEs are Nina Igwe, Mary Branded, The.giftcloset, Zaddy_makerover, and Ufonobongemmanuel.