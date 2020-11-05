Ecobank Named Best Retail Bank In Nigeria 2020 at Asian Banker Awards

Ecobank Nigeria has been named the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Asian Banker. This was announced at its Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday. The event attracted thought leaders and decision makers across continents of the world.

Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, The Asian Banker, said the annual awards are designed to identify emerging best practices in retail financial services, technology implementation and innovation. The annual awards also identifies implementation goals and challenges from which other financial institutions and technology companies could learn.

While congratulating the winners of the prestigious awards in the various categories, he stated that the process for selection was rigorous, transparent and conducted with the highest level of integrity. Specifically, the organisers said Ecobank was selected as the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria for its deployment of digital solutions to meet the needs of its customers even during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown, adding that the bank also enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across the various touch points.

“Ecobank encouraged its customers to avoid non-essential contact in achieving their banking needs by utilizing digital solutions to access their account, make contactless payments, transfer funds and carryout other banking transactions from the comfort of their home and offices without visiting the bank. The winning bank enhanced its customer experience through culture transformation across all Ecobank Affiliates”.

Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria described the award as a worthy recognition of Ecobank’s digital transformation landmark initiatives targeted at providing tailored solutions to payments and collections. “We are pleased to be recognised as ‘Best Retail Bank of The Year’ in Nigeria. This confirms the strength of our brand in innovative banking products and digital solutions to deliver services to our teeming customers across the various segments.”

He disclosed that the bank provided uninterrupted services to its customers during the covid-19 pandemic lockdown through its 24/7 digital self-service solutions via Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, Omni Lite and the RapidTransfer App. He thanked the Asian Banker Award Team for creating an opportunity to celebrate innovative ideas by members of the banking community, assuring that Ecobank will continue to deploy its robust digital platforms and enhance customer experience at every touch point.

Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria; while receiving the award said, “I feel honored to receive this prestigious award for the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria for Ecobank. My appreciation goes to the organizers, the Asian Banker, for their support of the financial service industry in Africa. This award further underscores our commitment to providing practical financial solutions to the retail segment by making banking available and affordable to every Nigerian and generally across Africa.”

She added that “We believe in Ecobank, that Africans should have access to basic financial services irrespective of their social or economic status and it is indeed encouraging that our efforts are recognized and acknowledged. Our digital platforms enable you to bank 24/7 without visiting the bank and our award-winning mobile app is available round the clock for your needs. Thanks once again for the award, I also thank my colleagues across the bank for their commitment in making us serve our customers seamlessly. “