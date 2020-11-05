China Suspends Entry of Non-Chinese Nationals from Nigeria

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chinese government has announced the temporary suspension of entry into China of non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria in a statement issued Wednesday, however, said that holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas would not be affected.

It however added that foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassy or Consulate.

It stated: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.

“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”