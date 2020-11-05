Bauchi NUJ Inaugurates Ethics, Disciplinary Committee

By Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated a five – member ethics and disciplinary committee.

The State Chairman of NUJ, Mr. Umar Sa’id, said that the committee is needed to check the excesses and unethical behaviors of journalists in the state.

Sa’id regretted that journalism is losing its respect, honour and dignity in the state because of the bad behavior of few members of the NUJ.

He charged the members of the committee to discharge their task with the seriousness it deserved saying, “you have the constitutional powers to invite any member, including me, for questioning in the event of any unethical behavior.”

The NUJ chairman added: “By your pedigree, character, status in the profession and wealth of experience, we as a council is convinced that you will make positive impact on the profession to reclaim our dignity and honour.”

The Chairman of the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee (EDC), Mr. Mohammed Sani Mohammed, assured that members of the committee would do their best to reclaim lost glory of the profession.

Mohammed, however, warned that “we are not a court but an ombudsman who will ensure that the right thing was done always. We are to ensure that unethical behavior among members were corrected no matter who is involved.”

He then appealed to journalists in the state to approach the committee because “we are here to direct and not to victimise

anybody.”

The members of the EDC are Mohammed, who was the Press Secretary to former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State; the General Manager of Nigeria Television Authority, Bauchi, Mr. Suleiman Ibrahim; the Acting Director of Information, State Ministry of information, Mr. Maleka C. Ishaya; the Director at Bauchi Radio Corporation, Mr. Umar Shira while the secretary of the committee is Mr. Ishola Michael, the former Chief Press Secretary to former the Governor of Bauchi State, Mr. Isa Yuguda.