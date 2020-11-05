Akeredolu Decries High Burden of Running Three Universities

By James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has lamented the burden of running three state universities in the state, saying it is draining the resources of the state.

Akeredolu stated this when the top management team of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), visited him in his office.

The state is running three universities independently.

The universities are AAUA, the University of Medical Science (UNIMED), and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OASUTECH).

However, the governor reiterated the commitment that his administration would continue to sustain and develop the three state-owned universities despite the financial challenges.

He said his administration would continue to raise the banner of excellence at AAUA and sustain the already attained status of the institution as one of the best in the country.

According to Akeredolu, “Although the burden of running three universities is draining the resources of the state, our administration will continue to do its best to keep the institutions going in line with the desire of the people of the state.

‘’Running three universities is not a child’s play. We are going through some trying times, particularly financial challenges.”

The governor said it was unfortunate that the accreditation of courses in the three state universities would be holding this month.

He, however, stated that Adekunle Ajasin University, being the flagship of the institutions in the state, would not be abandoned.

‘’We are facing a lot of challenges but the accreditation cannot wait. This is not what we can postpone. We will do our best and see what we can do to make sure that we get something for the university to scale through this exercise,” the governor stated.

Earlier, the acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olugbenga Ige, said the re-election of Akeredolu for another term was consequent upon the sound leadership which the governor has brought to bear on the people of the state.

‘’Mr. Governor we want to rejoice with you as a critical stakeholder in the education sector of the state, and also to inform you that your re-election is a testimony of the impact which your leadership has brought to the lives of the people of the state