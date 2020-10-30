Adamawa Govt Relaxes Curfew

By Daji Sani

The Adamawa State Government has relaxed the current curfew imposed on the state from 8a.m. to 6p.m. starting from October 30, 2020.

The state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, made the declaration in a state broadcast yesterday evening, noting that the state government shall review the timing of the curfew as the situation warrants.

He said checkpoints would be mounted at all the entry and exit points of the state.

According to the governor, “This, for the moment, is a measure taken to stop any attempt by thieves to escape with the looted items out of the state.

“Fellow citizens, you must bear with us as these measures are in our collective interests. They are noted to be the best way to prevent further attempts by recalcitrant hoodlums to railroad us into anarchy.

“We have resolved to review the implementation strategy of the Executive Order which I signed yesterday.

“Part of this review is the fact that the house-to-house search will no longer necessarily be in the form initially envisaged.”

Finitri said so far, over 50 percent of the looted items have been recovered, and that more are being surrendered, and that there was still need for the house-to-house search.

“We encourage landlords to talk to their tenants; neighbours to talk to one another, and parents to talk to their children in case there is any remnant of the loots in any of the households. Whistle blowers are doing their best in the recovery process, and I encourage them to do more.

“Finally, let me appeal for calm and assure our citizens that together, we shall overcome this misfortune,” he added.