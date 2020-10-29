SWAN Applauds Appointments of Raji, Tobe-Chukwu 

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed the appointment of its Deputy Secretary General, Babafemi Rajiand a dedicated member, Oluchi Tobe-Chukwuas Media Officers of the Super Eagles and Super Falcons respectively.

SWAN equally commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for once again appointing well experienced sports journalists who are certified members of the Association into such sensitive positions.

In a statement issued yesterday by SWAN’s National Secretary General, Jude Opara, “the appointments are indeed reward for industry, experience, firm believe in professionalism and capacity to deliver on critical national assignments.

“We particularly commend the NFF for recognizing the role of SWAN in sharpening Sports Journalists as critical stakeholders in Sports development and the recent awaited financial palliative extended to the association from the FIFA’s reach out to national football bodies across the world.

“We have no doubt that the duo of Rajiand Tobe-Chukwuwill bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their new assignments.”

SWAN therefore charged both Rajiand Tobe-Chukwuto discharge their duties with vigour, sense of responsibility, professionalism and tact required of such positions of trust.

“The association as credible partners will, on its part, continue to extend all required support to the NFF in the overall development and growth of football in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.