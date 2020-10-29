Seven Months after, Fayemi Directs Junior Workers to Resume

By Victor Ogunje

After seven months of holiday declared for Ekiti State civil servants to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed all the junior workers in the state civil service to go back to work.

In compliance with the stay-at-home directive of the state government, officers on Grade Levels 02 to 07 in the state public service have been away from office since March 23, 2020.

This measure was part of the efforts put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Their senior counterparts resumed in August after the number of index cases in the state had reduced.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, she said the state government has, however, reviewed the steps taken in containing the virus, including the provision of equipment and materials to prevent the spread in their offices.

According to the statement, “The state Governor, Fayemi, has therefore directed all workers on Grade Levels 02 to 07, hitherto at home, to resume work with effect from November 2, 2020.

“It is noteworthy that despite the stay-at-home order and the limited resources available to the government, the state government has continued to demonstrate unflinching commitment to workers’ wellbeing and career development.

“I urge all the workers to show more dedication to duty in ensuring effective service delivery to the Ekiti people as they resume work.

“All Accounting Officers should provide the necessary support for their staff and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”