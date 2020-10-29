Osibanjo, Gbajabiamila, Adebayo for IoD Directors’ Conference

By Dike Onwuamaeze

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will led top ranking government officials to the 2020 Annual Directors’ Conference of the IoD Nigeria, which will take place between November 3rd and 4th with the theme: “Business Ethics, Leadership & Sustainability as new frontiers of Corporate Governance.”

The delegation, according to a statement by the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the IoD, Mr. Bamidele Alimi, would include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, as guest of honour and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who would be the special guest of honour at the “Business Meets Government Forum” of the conference

The President and Chairman of Governing Council of the IoD, Mr. Chris Okunowo, said this year’s conference would be a virtual event due to the restrictions imposed by the government as an aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic disease.

Okunowo said the conference would present its participants with, “another opportunity for deepening of the discourse in good corporate governance, leadership and sustainability of organisations in a fast changing and challenging business, political and social environment.”

Speaking at the pre-event press conference, the Chairman of the National Organising Committee for the Conference, Mr. Lamis Dikko (F.IoD), noted that the keynote address of the 2020 edition of the Annual Directors Conference keynote would be delivered by the Professor of Decision Sciences, Insead, Fontainebleau, France, Prof. Marc Menestrel.

Other participants included the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika; the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta; Professor Rodman School of Management, University of Toronto, Canada, Prof. David Beatty and the CEO of Corporate Governance Services Limited, United Kingdom, Dr. Chris Pierce.

Dikko said Awosika, would address the first plenary session with the sub-theme, “The Nexus Between Ethical Leadership and Corporate Governance Practice,” while Danbatta would speak on the sub-theme: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the Post-Oil Nigerian Economy – A Public Sector Perspective.”

He said: “This year’s conference will no doubt be the climax of intellectual discourse in Nigeria and we are glad that IoD Nigeria is living up to its name as the apex and premier professional membership organisation in Nigeria.”